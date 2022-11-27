Former India skipper MS Dhoni, who generally prefers to stay away from the limelight and social media, was seen partying with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batter Ishan Kishan in Dubai on Saturday night (November 26).

In videos that have gone viral on the internet, Dhoni can be seen singing with famous Indian rapper Badshah while shaking a leg with Hardik and Kishan, who were part of the Indian squad that recently won the T20I series against New Zealand.

As per reports, Dhoni was attending a birthday party of one of his close friends, where several celebrities performed. A series of videos from the event was shared by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Rawat on Instagram.

Interestingly, Dhoni, who was sporting a black suit and white shirt, also turned DJ for some time during the party. Here are some of the videos from the birthday bash:

Mahi & hardik seen dancing at a party with their close friends, last night in dubai 🕺🔥#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/PB5pGPSZsJ — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhoni17) November 27, 2022

Ms Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Badshah partying in Dubai 🎉🔥pic.twitter.com/Ww2pLoa9cF — Cricket🏏 Lover (@CricCrazyV) November 27, 2022

Notably, Dhoni, who is the captain of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, was last seen in action during the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. The wicket-keeper batter retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020 and he now only plies his trade in IPL matches only.

Dhoni will return to the cricket field during IPL 2023 with CSK aiming to clinch their fifth IPL title.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.