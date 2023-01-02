The high-scoring game between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League on 1 January witnessed some drama, thanks to Michael Neser’s acrobatic efforts to take a controversial catch, that has divided the cricketing fraternity into two.

The incident happened in the 19th over of Sixers’ run-chase when Jordan Silk was batting on 41. Brisbane had rode on knocks from Josh Brown (62) and McSweeney (84) to post a mammoth 224 on board, and in reply, the Sixers endured a tough time despite a promising start.

Silk had reached 41 inside just 22 deliveries, and had hit three fours and two sixes. Silk was facing Mark Steketee in the second ball of the 19th over, and the batter had looked to go big again, only to find Neser at long off. However, one cannot say it was a straightforward catch and it has certainly divided opinions.

What actually happened?

Sydney Sixers’ Jordan Silk tried to clear the boundary ropes, but he found Neser with the catch at long-off. It was neither easy nor straightforward, as Neser caught the ball inside the boundary rope, but as he realised he would cross the playing area, and Neser tossed the ball up.

Neser’s release of the ball, however, meant that the ball went a bit much over the fence, and after crossing the fence, Neser threw the ball in the air, with no part of his body making contact with the ground, and the 32-year-old sealed the catch inside the playing area in a calm manner.

How has the cricketing fraternity reacted?

The cricketing fraternity seems divided on this controversial incident. Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist said Neser showed a ‘brilliant’ sense of awareness. “I’ll put my hand up and say brilliant umpiring and a brilliant sense of game awareness by Michael Neser for him to know that rule,” Gilchrist was quoted as saying on Fox Cricket.

“In this modern day, we shouldn’t be surprised, but we are continually surprised by how brilliant they are. They practice so much, and the fielders are learning all those intricate little rules,” he added.

“It’s out … as long as when he threw it up the second time his feet were in the air,” Glenn Maxwell, commentating on 7Cricket, said on air.

“Effectively he could throw it up 300 times as long as his feet were in the air,” he added.

Australian cricketer Marcus North, however, questioned the decision to give it out. “If this is within the rules of cricket then they need to change. No way that should be out. What’s the point of the boundary,” he tweeted.

If this is within the rules of cricket then they need to change. No way that should be out. What’s the point of the boundary 😝 https://t.co/dmzTLDgqmJ — Marcus North (@Marcus_North) January 1, 2023

“Probs need to change that eh @BBL. Seriously. Might as well keep hopping down the road to Caxton street throwing the ball up in the air. That’s just a bad rule #BBL12,” Australian cricketer Cameron Boyce tweeted.

Probs need to change that eh @BBL Seriously. Might as well keep hopping down the road to Caxton street throwing the ball up in the air. That’s just a bad rule #BBL12 — Cameron Boyce (@CaJBoyce) January 1, 2023

England cricketer Kate Cross was also critical of the verdict, tweeting: “I don’t understand how this has been given out,”.

I don’t understand how this has been given out 🤯 https://t.co/ylUKGitwOK — Kate Cross (@katecross16) January 1, 2023

What is the official rule?

In Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)’s rules, Law 19.5.2 states: “A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary.”

As far as the fielder’s first touch of the ball is inside the boundary, they are encouraged to take the catch as they wish to do so, given that the fielders’ feet are not grounded with the ball beyond the boundary.

Since Neser’s initial contact with the ball, timing of the jump and completion of the catch were all within the laws of the game, the batter was eventually declared out.

