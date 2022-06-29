Expect England to face a tougher test against India in fifth Test: Kevin Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has said that the hosts should be prepared to encounter a tough challenge when the side meets India for the fifth and rescheduled Test slated to begin on 1st July, 2022 in Birmingham.

“It always surprised me that New Zealand were World Test Champions. I mean no disrespect by that, because they must be doing something to get the very best out of each other. But other than Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, who needs the ball to be swinging, they lack star quality,” Pietersen was quoted as saying on Betway.

“So I certainly expect England to face a tougher test against India, who are packed full of the best players on the planet," he added.

Pietersen also put his weight behind the Indian batting unit and added that it would be a task for England bowlers to counter the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli despite putting up a good show against New Zealand recently.

“India’s bowlers might not mind so much that England are going to come out swinging at them. Ravi Jadeja is an excellent spinner when people start getting after him and you can be sure that Jasprit Bumrah will see it as an opportunity, too,” he stated.

Look who's here! Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester. 💪💪 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/O6UJVSgxQd — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2022

“England bowled well against New Zealand, but a batting order featuring Rohit Sharma (who will hopefully be available), Che Pujara, Virat Kohli and so on is a different kettle of fish,” Pietersen added.

The fifth Test was earlier rescheduled after the Indian contingent was hit by Covid-19 during the 2021 trip. The visitors presently lead the series 2-1 and a win or a draw in this match will hand the side their fourth Test series win against England in England.

