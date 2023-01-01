Former BCCI chief selector Saba Karim picked Ishan Kishan as Rishabh Pant‘s ideal replacement for the Test team ahead of India vs Australia Test series, starting in February.

Pant, who suffered multiple injuries in a car accident near Roorkee on Friday, was reported to be out of action for the next three-six months, making his selection chances for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy all but over. KS Bharat is at front of the pecking order as a like-for-like replacement for Pant as the Andhra custodian was groomed for the Test side.

However, Karim, who kept wickets for India between 1997-2000 before an on-field eye injury ended his career, felt Kishan’s batting style makes him a suitable replacement for Pant.

“I agree that KS Bharat is being groomed for the Test keeping role. But with all due respect to him, I feel Ishan Kishan is more suitable as an ideal replacement for Pant, considering the kind of role that Pant was playing in the Test team. He is playing the Ranji Trophy and has scored a hundred at a quick pace,” Saba Karim told India News.

The 55-year-old retired cricketer pointed out that Kishan may not have played red-ball cricket for India A but has been in fine form with his Ranji side Jharkhand.

“We were winning Tests due to Pant’s presence because not only was he playing match-winning knocks, but was doing them at a quick pace. This was transferring pressure on the opposition, while also giving bowlers time to take 20 wickets. Kishan hasn’t played red-ball cricket for India A, but he has been playing domestic red-ball cricket for a few years,” added Karim.

