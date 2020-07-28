England vs West Indies: 'A true champion', Twitterati hail Stuart Broad after pacer joins 500-wicket club

England pacer Stuart Broad on Tuesday joined an elite list of players after he became the seventh bowler to take 500 wickets or more in Test cricket. Broad reached the milestone on day five of the third Test between England and West Indies in Manchester, when he took the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite during Windies’ run chase. He became only the second Englishman, after James Anderson (589 wickets), to have achieved the feat among bowlers in the longest format.

Broad was controversially dropped from the first Test in Southampton with England opting to go for the trio of Anderson, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. He had even expressed his frustration towards the same, but returned to play the following two Tests. In these two matches, he proved himself to the England selectors as he ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the Test series with 16 wickets, five more than fellow Englishman Chris Woakes (11). This even includes a 10-wicket haul in two innings during the final Test.

While the hosts lost the opening Test by four wickets sans permanent skipper Joe Root, they bounced back in the following Tests in Manchester to seal a convincing series victory.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Broad taking 500 wickets:

All hail Stuart Broad!

Always felt he was going to have a good Test career but I didn’t have 500 Test wickets in the equation !!! Skill,resilience,hard work,stubbornness ... And when you think he started out as a Batsman ... A great… https://t.co/Rj5euOf7Xw — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 28, 2020

A man of many skills, certainly!

500 to Broad. Keeps coming at you all the time...extremely skilful in Seam-bowling...especially for someone who comes from the land of swing bowling. #ENGvsWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 28, 2020

The best all-time pace-bowling pair in Tests?

Momentous occasion in Test history. First time ever that two fast bowlers with 500 wickets are playing in the same match. Anderson and Broad. #RoyalPair — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 28, 2020

From the man himself!

Blown away by the kind support. Thank you so much. To take # 500 in a Test match win leading to a series win feels very special. I love cricket 🏏 😁 https://t.co/V2xpkPJ1Go — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 28, 2020

A champion bowler, now and always!

And well done @StuartBroad8 A champions greatest quality is longevity. You are a true champion. — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) July 28, 2020

Spectators have truly missed this incredible moment!

Such a shame the ground can’t be full for @StuartBroad8 500th test wicket but we are all watching in admiration of such a huge achievement. Incredible 👏🏻 #ENGvWIN #cricket #500club — Paul Collingwood (@Colly622) July 28, 2020

500 and counting!

500 big ones for @StuartBroad8 Well done bud, what a great achievement #salute — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) July 28, 2020

Broad has come a long way indeed!

