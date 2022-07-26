England vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022: Bristol weather update

South Africa were on a roll in the third ODI against hosts England before rain led to the match being washed out. The Proteas will be aiming to shrug off the interruption and get back to their winning ways as the T20 series against the Three Lions begins.

The 1st T20I of the series will be played in Bristol’s County Cricket Ground on 27 July at 11 pm IST. Both teams will be looking to get some victories in before the start of the T20 World Cup in October.

England were listless as far as their batting was concerned in the T20 series against India. Barring the final fixture, the side failed to register 150 runs on the scoreboard.

Jos Buttler would be keen to win his first series after taking over the stewardship of the team from Eoin Morgan. He will be aiming to build up on his unit’s momentum after their victory in the second ODI against the Proteas, where the visitors were bundled out for 83 while chasing 202 runs.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be riding high on the performances of Quinton de Kock, Rassie Van der Russen and Anrich Nortje, who have done well in the ODI series.

The pitch at Bristol is good for batters, although fast bowlers could get great support there as well. The team winning the toss could opt to bowl first and take the opportunity to bring their opponent to their knees at a low score.

Weather update:

The weather in Bristol will be cloudy on 27 July. The temperatures will range from 14 to 22 degree Celsius. Wind speeds will be about 8 kmph. There are slight chances of rain.

Possible Playing XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, Dawid Malan

South Africa: David Miller (captain), Quinton de Kock, Rassie Van der Russen, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw, Gerald Cotzee

