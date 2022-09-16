England vs India women: Harmanpreet Kaur rues poor batting after T20I series loss

England spinners spun a web around India as the hosts registered a seven-wicket win in the third T20I on Friday at Bristol to clinch the series 2-1. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone and leg-spinner Sarah Glenn took five wickets together as India were restricted to 122/8 in 20 overs in a low-scoring game.

In reply, England finished the chase with 10 balls remaining and by losing just three wickets despite Indian bowlers giving a good account of themselves with Radha Yadav leading from the front with match figures of 1/14 from four overs.

For India, the biggest disappointing factor was the lack of runs from the batter — none from the top 5 got it double figures. Eventually, Deepti Sharma (24), Richa Ghosh (33) and Pooja Vastrakar (19*) helped India to a respectable total.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised the bowlers for their efforts but rued the fact that her team failed to post a challenging total.

“We were 20 runs short today but credit to our bowlers. Because of them, we were in the game. [On Radha’s bowling] She is someone who wants to give 200%. We love to have characters like her in the team,” Harmanpreet said.

“Even Richa batted well especially after losing quick wickets. Because of them we could fight till the last ball. We need to stick to our strengths. We were not able to bat the way we would have liked to today. If we can build more partnership, that can give us good motivation to fight.”

England’s stand-in captain Amy Jones praised her side for registering a comeback win after losing the second match.

“It feels really good. Proud of the whole group, the way they stepped up big time is brilliant. Quite a daunting experience coming into the first game, but everyone was switched on. It was not ideal circumstances to start in Derby and hence this feels even more special,” she said.

Jones also praised 18-year-old Alice Capsey who spearheaded England’s chase with a knock of 38 unbeaten from 24 balls after her side lost three quick wickets.

[On Capsey] She’s so good. She has got all the shots and plays so freely. Refreshing to see and thankfully, she is on her side. [Ecclestone] She has been brilliant and has been helping out everyone at the bowler’s end. She is a bankable, world class player. Just keeping the intent we’ve shown. The second game shows that at times going out hard is not going to pay off, but if we back ourselves, we can do well, that’s what we will aim for in the ODIs.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.