England vs India women: All-round performance sees hosts clinch series 2-1

The England women’s team thumped India by 7 wickets in the third and final T20I to the clinch the series 2-1. Chasing a target of 123 runs at Bristol, the home side were off to a brilliant start as Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt put up a 70-run stand for the first wicket inside 10 overs.

The partnership was eventually broken after Wyatt was sent back in the hut for 22 off 23 by Sneh Rana and her dismissal was followed by a couple of more wickets in quick succession, leaving the side slightly worried at 79/3 in 12.5 overs.

Dunkley was cleaned up by Pooja Vastrakar for 49 off 44 while captain Amy Jones was undone by Radha Yadav for 3 off 5.

#TeamIndia fought hard but it was England who won the third T20I to win the series 2-1. #ENGvIND Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/kRDuI8uFlA pic.twitter.com/PqOXzzwH9s — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 15, 2022

But Alice Capsey and Bryony Smith provided the much-needed resistance to the side and made sure that there were no further fall of wickets. The two batters stitched an unbeaten partnership of 47 runs for the fourth wicket and took the side home in the 19th over. Capsey remained not out at 38 off 24.

Earlier, the Indian batting unit was rattled by the English bowlers as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were left tottering at 75/7 in the 17th over. Richa Ghosh and Vastrakar took India to a respectable 122/8 in 20 overs. Ghosh top-scored with 33 off 22 while Vastrakar returned unbeaten at 19 off 11.

Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers as she returned with a three-fer at the cost of just 25 runs in four overs. Sarah Glenn scalped two wickets.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that the side fell 20 runs short but lauded the bowlers for their effort.

“I think we were 20 runs short. Credit to our bowlers for keeping us in the game. Radha is someone who always wants to give 200 percent. Richa helped us to get a fighting total. We just need to stick to our strengths. One needs to have a decent total in any format of the game. We need partnerships with the bat,” Kaur said after the match.

The two teams will now lock horns in a three-match ODI series schedule to begin on 18 September in Hove.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.