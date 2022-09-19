England stand-in captain Moeen Ali says Pakistan tour might be the 'most special' of his career

Ahead of England’s historic tour of Pakistan that commences on Tuesday with the first of the seven T20Is, Moeen Ali has revealed that the trip to his country of birth might just be the “most special” of his career yet.

With limited-overs captain Jos Buttler set to miss the first few games of the series — and possibly the entire series— due to a calf injury that he picked up during The Hundred, Ali will take over the reigns of the team that returns to Pakistan after 17 years.

PAK vs ENG preview: Teams build for T20 World Cup in a long-awaited home series for the hosts

In his column for Daily Mail, the all-rounder highlighted why the tour is a significant one for him and also shed light on his upbringing in a British-Pakistani family and how it played a role in steering him towards a career in cricket.

“I have been privileged enough to do many overseas trips as an England cricketer from Australia to South Africa to the Caribbean but this tour to Pakistan might be the most special of the lot

“It is going to be memorable playing in front of the Pakistani crowds and also an immense honour to deputise for Jos Buttler, while he recovers from injury, and captain England,” Ali wrote in the column.

Ali, a veteran of 64 Tests and 176 white-ball appearances for England, also played taped-ball cricket during his childhood, a form of cricket that is popular in the subcontinent especially in Pakistan, which he made mention of in his column.

“I grew up playing the game with a taped up ball like they do in Pakistan and my dad always says I have had that Asian style of playing the game without any fear,” Ali wrote.

With Buttler having been advised to take things easy during his recovery and not strain his injury further ahead of the T20 World Cup next month, Moeen might end up captaining the side for the entire series. Even if Buttler does make an appearance in the series, it won’t be before the last two games.

The first four matches of the seven-T20I series will take place at Karachi’s National Stadium, following which the action shifts to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for the remainder.

