The cricketing action from South Africa’s tour of England shifts from T20Is to Tests. The two giants will clash in the first Test of the three-match series on Wednesday, August 17. The enthralling encounter will be played at the iconic Lord’s ground in London. After winning just one Test match in 17 attempts, England have turned the script in the last four Tests, winning each one more emphatically than the previous. The Ben Stokes-led side are currently in the 7th position in the ICC World Test Championship points table and have little to no chance of qualifying for the prestigious final.

Under their new coach Brendan McCullum, New Zealand will be eager to extend their winning run in the red ball format. England’s star batters Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have been in splendid form and have amassed runs for fun. Their newfound freedom to go all guns blazing under their ‘bazzball’ style of batting has paid dividends in their last few fixtures.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be eager to replicate their sublime form in the limited overs format to Tests. Skipper Dean Elgar has marshaled his troops well and has led from the front with the bat in hand as well. Batters Keegan Petersen and Aiden Markram will be responsible for leading the batting along with the skipper.

Proteas' biggest concern will be the fitness of their ace pacer Kagiso Rabada. If he doesn’t make it for the match in time, Anrich Nortje will lead the South African bowling attack. Marco Jansen will step in as South Africa's third pacer, with Markram providing the spin option.

If rain doesn’t play spoilsport, expect an enthralling encounter at the Mecca of Cricket.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes

Batsmen: Joe Root, Dean Elgar, Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Khaya Zondo, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje