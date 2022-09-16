Duleep Trophy: Prithvi Shaw’s purple patch continues, smashes second century in as many matches

India and West Zone opener Prithvi Shaw smashed a swashbuckling century in the second innings of the ongoing Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone.

Shaw scored 104* runs off 96 deliveries at a strike rate of 108.33, out of the 130 runs scored by West Zone in the second innings on day 2.

While other batters struggled to play fluently, Shaw scored on all parts of the ground hitting 11 boundaries and three maximums along the way. All his sixes came in the cow corner region, while the boundaries were scattered on the wagon wheel.

Shaw’s innings led the West Zone to a lead of 259 runs for the loss of just three wickets and with two more days left in the match, they will fancy a heavy lead before asking the opposition to bat again.

Earlier, Central Zone was bundled out for 128 in their first innings, after West Zone registered 257 in the first innings of the match.

Shaw has had a splendid Duleep Trophy so far, as he has registered scores of 113 (in the quarter-final), and 60 and 104* (in the semi-final).

It will be worthwhile to see how far Shaw can take his score on Day 3.

