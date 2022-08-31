'Don't act like animals': Harbhajan hits out at trolls for accusing him of laughing at Gambhir

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh gave back the trolls who had accused him of laughing at Gautam Gambhir on Shahid Afridi’s comments after the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.

The off-spinner had invited criticism when he was seen laughing as Afridi took a jibe at Gautam Gambhir saying, “he was not liked collectively by the Indian team.”

Harbhajan dismissed trolls and said that they “just want to have some fun” and said they are just trying to draw attention in a bid to get a reaction from him. Harbhajan added that Gambhir is his “brother” and that he stands and backs every Indian player.

Speaking on a show on Sports Tak, Harbhajan said that he did not want to give any explanation of his camaraderie with Gambhir and that people wanted to make a big deal out of any situation.

“I don’t have to clarify anything about how close Gautam and I are or how good our friendship is. These people want to make a big deal out of everything,” he continued.

“So they can do what they want. I would just like to give one piece of advice – act human. You were born as humans, so be human, don’t act like animals,” Harbhajan said.

He went on to explain that he was smiling at himself when he looked down on his feet and saw curd on his shoes.

“Because you talk about me laughing at Gautam, but do you know the context? Something fell on my feet so I was looking down to see and I saw that curd had fallen on my feet. But you don’t know that, you were just looking at my face,” he said.

However, he ended his clarification by saying that people dissing out on social media do not really matter to him and that he will always stand with every Indian player. “Say it four times, not just once. Gautam is my brother and I am a proud Indian,” the former spinner concluded.

India beat Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup and will now take on Hong Kong as they look to seal a spot in the next round of the competition.

