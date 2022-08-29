Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

‘Shameless’: Fans slam Harbhajan Singh for laughing at Shahid Afridi’s comment on Gautam Gambhir

Indian fans expressed their outrage after Shahid Afridi on a show said that: “I think that Gautam is the sort of person whom even people in the Indian team did not like.”

File image of Harbhajan Singh. Sportzpics

As expected, the clash between India and Pakistan kept viewers glued to their screens on Sunday night. Though many players from both sides share a good camaraderie off the field, some heated exchanges have taken place several times on the field. Fans can clearly remember the verbal spat between former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir and former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi in the 2007 ODI match in Kanpur.

The moment was also highlighted ahead of the Asia Cup encounter between the two nations. While asked about any memorable rivalry with any Indian players, Afridi took Gambhir’s name during a television interview with a Pakistani news channel. Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also present during the session.

Afridi smilingly said that though he couldn’t remember any such battle, he did have some social media spats with Gautam Gambhir.

Indian fans expressed outraged after Afridi during the session said, “I think that Gautam is the sort of person whom even people in the Indian team did not like”. Harbhajan Singh who was listening to Afridi’s words, laughed at the comment. The reaction from the former spinner seemed unacceptable to the fans. They have slammed him for not countering Afridi even after he made such a comment against Gautam Gambhir, who has produced a lot of match-winning performances for India.

A user wrote, “Afridi saying such things is understandable but sad to see Harbhajan Singh sir laughing instead of countering.”

Another fan slammed Afridi and reminded him, “Indians are always grateful for what Gambhir did for the country.”

A fan was disappointed after watching the reaction of Harbhajan Singh and called it “shameless.”

A disheartened fan asked, “How can Harbhajan Singh laugh at it? Man, you have played so much with that guy. At least, you should not have laughed at it.”

Some blamed Harbhajan Singh more than Afridi.

Gautam Gambhir was in the commentary box during India’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan. After some ups and downs, the Men in Blue managed to hold their nerve and finally clinched a 5-wicket victory in the mega clash.

India’s next Asia Cup encounter is against Hong Kong. It is slated to be held on 31 August at the Dubai International Stadium.

Updated Date: August 29, 2022 16:58:43 IST

