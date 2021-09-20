'Disappointed with England', 'Ridiculous': Twitter reacts to England's decision to withdraw from upcoming tours of Pakistan

England cricket chiefs on Monday withdrew their men's and women's teams from next month's white-ball series in Pakistan citing "increasing concerns about travelling to the region".

The historic trip, which would have been the first ever by an England women's team and the first by their male counterparts since 2005, was in serious doubt from the moment New Zealand pulled out of their own series in Pakistan on Friday over security fears.

Rawalpindi was due to host men's and women's Twenty20 double-headers on 13 and 14 October as England's men prepare for next month's T20 World Cup.

Heather Knight's women's team were then due to play one-day internationals (ODIs) on 17, 19 and 21 October, also in Rawalpindi.

The move is a bitter blow for Pakistan, which became a no-go area for international teams after a deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

ECB's decision did not go down well with Pakistan's cricket community as their team had toured England last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic being at its peak.

New PCB chairperson Ramiz Raja accused ECB of "failing a member of their cricket fraternity when it needed it most."

Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 20, 2021

Others from the Pakistan cricket community shared similar sentiments.

The way England and Newzealand have turned their backs on Pakistan will make Pakistan more strong. Our strength lies in being united and extending help wherever we can. Others may do, what suits them. Pakistan Zindabad #PAKvENG — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) September 20, 2021

Pakistan have every right to be disappointed and feel they were used. Twice they went out of the way to tour England and went through strict bubbles and risked health of their players. 2 months bubble in 2020. But England can’t send a team even for two T20Is. RIDICULOUS! — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 20, 2021

Pakistan toured England twice during Covid-19 and went through with all the difficulties associated with the tours & helped ECB financially by touring. In return when PCB needed their support, ECB has turned their back on PCB #PAKvENG #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 20, 2021

Gentleman's game ruined due to politics.... Prince william can safely play cricket in Pakistan but England can't send their cricket team to Pakistan #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/2l9KsBWwGL — (@IamYasif) September 20, 2021

Here's how others reacted.

It was inevitable that England would pull out of Pakistan .. Completely understandable in light of the security issues .. but I am surprised it couldn’t have been played in the UAE !! .. let’s hope things can change & teams can tour Pakistan shortly .. ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 20, 2021

It's a sad day for world cricket with England withdrawing from the tour of Pakistan. English concerns may be justified but the track record of Pakistan doesn't warrant these spate of developments. From a world cricket point of view every nation deserve their share. Pakistan too. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) September 20, 2021

As expected England won’t be sending their cricket teams to Pakistan. Serious serious trouble for Pakistan cricket now — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 20, 2021

Pakistan traveled to England during the peak of Covid. The least the ECB can do is to have a concrete reason for the cancellation — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) September 20, 2021

With AFP inputs