'Disappointed with England', 'Ridiculous': Twitter reacts to England's decision to withdraw from upcoming tours of Pakistan

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 20th, 2021
England cricket chiefs on Monday withdrew their men's and women's teams from next month's white-ball series in Pakistan citing "increasing concerns about travelling to the region".

The historic trip, which would have been the first ever by an England women's team and the first by their male counterparts since 2005, was in serious doubt from the moment New Zealand pulled out of their own series in Pakistan on Friday over security fears.

Rawalpindi was due to host men's and women's Twenty20 double-headers on 13 and 14 October as England's men prepare for next month's T20 World Cup.

Heather Knight's women's team were then due to play one-day internationals (ODIs) on 17, 19 and 21 October, also in Rawalpindi.

The move is a bitter blow for Pakistan, which became a no-go area for international teams after a deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

ECB's decision did not go down well with Pakistan's cricket community as their team had toured England last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic being at its peak.

New PCB chairperson Ramiz Raja accused ECB of "failing a member of their cricket fraternity when it needed it most."

Others from the Pakistan cricket community shared similar sentiments.

Here's how others reacted.

With AFP inputs

