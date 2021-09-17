New Zealand postpone Pakistan tour minutes before first ODI due to security concerns

New Zealand's first cricket series in Pakistan for 18 years was postponed on Friday due to security concerns, the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The series comprised of three ODIs and five T20Is with the first match set to be played on Friday, however, the toss for the first ODI was delayed after the New Zealand team did not reach the stadium in Rawalpindi and eventually, the tour was postponed.

Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made fool proof security arrangements for all visiting teams. 1/4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 17, 2021

"Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," the PCB wrote on its Twitter account. "PCB and Govt of Pakistan made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams.

"We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.

"The security officials with the NZ team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Govt of Pakistan throughout their stay here.

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal."

New Zealand in their statement said: "The side was to play Pakistan this evening in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20 series.

"However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour.

"Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure."

New Zealand last played a five-match ODI series in Lahore 18 years ago in 2003.