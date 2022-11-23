Dinesh Karthik puts up cryptic post about T20 World Cup, prompts speculation around retirement

The T20 World Cup in Australia was a bittersweet moment for Dinesh Karthik. The wicketkeeper-batter, who made a spectacular comeback into the Indian side this year, was included in the T20 World Cup squad after a long time. But Karthik failed to make his mark in the high-stakes tournament.

India endured a crushing defeat against England in the semi-finals, ending their dreams of lifting the trophy for a second time. Now, Dinesh Karthik, who is presently being rested by the selectors, has put up a cryptic post, prompting speculations about his retirement.

“Worked hard towards the goal of playing the T20 World Cup for India and it was such a proud feeling to do so… we did fall short of the ultimate motive, but it did fill my life with many memories to cherish. Thank you to all my fellow players, coaches, friends, and most importantly the fans for the undying support,” wrote Dinesh Karthik. He ended his post with the hashtag – ‘dreams do come true’.

A video shared by Karthik also features a montage of moments from the tournament. In the clip, Karthik can be seen hanging out with his family and his kids. The video also featured him enjoying some light moments with Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Many users were left guessing if the wicketkeeper-batter has unofficially announced his retirement. “Don’t announce your retirement, we aren’t ready,” wrote one fan. Another remarked, “Pls DK we beg you not to retire from any format, come back again even stronger”.

Dinesh Karthik was chosen for the T20 World Cup squad due to his role as a finisher for Royal Challengers Bangalore in last season’s Indian Premier League (IPL). For team India, Karthik had to compete with Rishabh Pant for the wicketkeeper’s role. In the World Cup, Karthik failed to score big. In the four games he played, he managed to score only 14 runs.

