Dinesh Karthik comes in support of Virat Kohli: 'You can never rule out a player of his calibre'

Dinesh Karthik has come out in support of teammate Virat Kohli who has been struggling with the bat for a while now.

Kohli, who last scored an international hundred in 2019, had a disastrous tour of England where he only scored 76 runs in six innings across formats. He has now been rested for the upcoming five T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies.

Amid rising criticism and the decision to rest him from international assignments, Karthik has thrown his weight behind the former India captain.

Karthik feels that the break could help Kohli find his form back.

"Virat has experienced insane success over the period of time. Now he will get a good break and will come back all recharged and hopefully, will do phenomenally well. You can never rule out a player of his calibre," Karthik told the Times of India.

Karthik knows a thing or two about making comebacks. He himself made a return to the Indian side earlier in June after a gap of almost three years.

"It is never easy, but I have worked hard for it. Also, given the bench strength that we have today, the competition is always going to be a part of it. This is the beauty of Indian cricket," said Karthik.

Talking about the 2022 T20 World Cup preparations, Karthik said: "As a team, we are preparing for the challenges we will have to face during the upcoming World Cup. Coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have taken everyone along as we prepare for the big event. It is a very positive environment."

