MS Dhoni enjoys a cult figure in Chennai. The captain who led India to three ICC titles including the T20 and ODI World Cups is loved across the nation, but a little extra in Chennai. Dhoni has won four IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings and had it not been for the suspension the team faced in 2016 and 2017, the Jharkhand cricketer would have only played for the South Indian franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

But it’s not just the victories that have led to Dhoni becoming so popular in Chennai or with the CSK fans. There’s something mythical about this relationship. Something so special that every Chennaite sees Dhoni as part of the family.

The love between Dhoni and CSK fans can be best understood with the roar the Chennai crowd lets out when the ‘Thala’ comes out to bat. Even during a training session, the noise is deafening.

On Monday, Dhoni will be back playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after a gap of 1426 days. The last time CSK and Dhoni played at the Chepauk was before the COVID-19 pandemic, on May 7, 2019.

They face buoyant Lucknow Super Giants on their homecoming.

KL Rahul-led LSG crushed Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in their opening encounter. Kyle Mayers made 73 off 38 balls as LSG made 193/6 batting first at home and later restricted DC to 143/9. The pick of the bowler was Mark Wood who took five wickets for 14.

CSK had a losing start though.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans handed them a five-wicket defeat in the first match of the season. Ruturaj Gaikwad was going great guns and scored 92 off 50 but the failure of other batters meant CSK only scored 178/7. GT chased down the target with four balls to spare.

While Dhoni made 14 not out off 7 from the No 8 position, it’s the other batters who will need to stand up and take responsibility to give CSK a winning return to home.

Dhoni’s decision to send Shivam Dube at No 6 instead of Ravindra Jadeja or himself also backfired as the all-rounder could only manage 19 off 18, surrendering the momentum. It’s possible Dube could continue at No 6 if wickets fall early as Dhoni look to get the team ready for life after his retirement.

This brings us to the question, is this Dhoni’s last season in IPL?

Last season, Dhoni confirmed that he would not retire without playing in Chennai and thanking the fans. Now with the IPL returning to the traditional home-and-away format, it’s speculated that the 41-year-old could retire from professional cricket after the 2023 season. But even for that to happen, there’s still a long way to go in the season.

Dhoni loves Chepauk and CSK fans. He loves playing on the ground here, something reflected equally in the stats.

The former India captain has scored 1363 runs at the stadium, the most for him at a single venue in IPL. He had a strike rate of 161 at the venue in 2019, the highest for him at a venue in IPL history.

CSK are a very dominant force at home, having won 40 out of 56 matches with one being tied. They have only lost 15 matches in Chennai.

Lucknow won the only contest between the two sides that took place last season, but with Dhoni set for an emotional return to Chennai and the locals expected to be present in stands in good numbers, it’s going to be their toughest test yet.

