CSK vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch IPL match live on TV and online

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Live streaming details, head-to-head record, weather forecast for Chennai - all you need to know about the 16th season's Match 6.

KL Rahul of Lucknow super giants with Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Superkings during match 7 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Superkings held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 31st March 2022 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL

After playing their opening matches against Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals on Friday and Saturday respectively, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to play against each other in the sixth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday, 3 April 2023.

The exciting fixture will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK skipper MS Dhoni will be hoping for a turnaround in his side’s fortunes after their loss to defending champions Gujarat Giants in the opener. The Hardik Pandya-led brigade managed to best CSK by 5 wickets.

Head-to-head records

Both the teams faced each other just once for the first time in IPL’s last season. During the match, LSG defeated CSK and came out as a winner by six wickets.

Weather prediction

Speaking about the weather forecast for Monday, the minimum temperature can range from 25 degree Celsius while the maximum can go up to 34 degree Celsius. The city is likely to have a cloudy sky with chances of light rain.

When will the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will take place on 3 April, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs  Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

Full squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): MS Dhoni (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, and Sisanda Magala.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): KL Rahul (captain), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Yudhvir Singh.

For complete IPL coverage

Updated Date: April 02, 2023 12:57:23 IST

