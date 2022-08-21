Dhanashree condemns ‘hateful, hurtful’ rumours around her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal, leg-spinner responds

Amid the rumours around the rift between Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma, the latter broke her silence and shared an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday.

The rumours had emerged after Dhanashree reportedly removed ‘Chahal’ from her Instagram profile and the leg spinner as well put up a story with the words, “starting a new life.”

Dhanashree shared a long message on her Instagram account and also said that she has been suffering from an ACL ligament injury and was unable to make any significant movement and was under stringent rest.

“I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament. I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab every day). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including my husband, my family, and my closest friends,” Dhanashree wrote.

The choreographer added that hearing and seeing social media posts about a rift between her and Chahal were ‘hateful’ and ‘hurtful’. Social media as usual had gone into a frenzy and started making memes and jokes around the issue.

“I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately. This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining, to say the least.”

Chahal responded “My Woman” with a few emoticons in the comments and won the hearts of their fans.

Earlier, Chahal had also shared a message on his Instagram story asking the fans to not believe in the divorce rumours that were spreading like wildfire.

Dhanashree said that she feels better now and has also learnt from this experience making her stronger than earlier. She concluded with the initials of DVC, wherein C would stand for Chahal.

