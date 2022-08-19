'A humble request': Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence amid divorce rumours with wife Dhanshree

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanshree Verma are quite popular on social media for creating and posting entertaining content together.

Chahal has been seen several times matching dance steps with Verma in various Instagram reels. But, this time, the couple is creating noise for a different reason. A rumour regarding their divorce has surfaced on the internet and the followers of the much-admired couple expressed their concern about it. The rumour started doing rounds after dancer and choreographer, Dhanshree Verma had dropped the last name, ‘Chahal’, from her Instagram handle. And this did not go unnoticed by internet users. However, her pictures captured with the India cricketer are still there.

After Dhanshree’s move, Chahal added fuel to the speculation with an Instagram story. On Thursday morning, he made a cryptic post with an image of a decorated coffee table and a text. The text read, “New life loading…” Since the post grabbed the attention of his fans, the divorce rumour has become talk of the town. Many users have been asking the India cricketer to confirm if he and Verma are parting ways.

Following the rumours, Chahal clarified and posted another story, addressing his fans. In the story, he wrote, “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly put an end to it. Love and light to everyone.” The story has been a massive relief for their fans as it seemingly reflects that everything is going well between the couple.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanshree Verma tied the knot in 2020. The lavish wedding ceremony in Gurugram saw a lot of big names from Indian cricket, Bollywood and the entertainment industry. During the latest season of IPL, Dhanshree Verma shared a number of Instagram reels while accompanying Chahal inside the Rajasthan Royals bio-bubble.

