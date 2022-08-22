Deepak Hooda sets new world record following India's series-clinching win against Zimbabwe

India eased to another confident win against Zimbabwe on Saturday to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India were set 162 to chase in Harare and they wrapped up the match in the 26th over to clinch the series with a game to spare. With this win, Deepak Hooda became the first cricketer ever to record a unique stat in over 145 years.

He has played 16 international games for India so far — seven ODIs and 9 T20Is — and the Men in Blue are yet to lose a game that he has featured in so far. With this win over Zimbabwe, Hooda became the only player with such an impressive winning streak in 145 years of men's international cricket.

Most consecutive wins since international debut in men's cricket:

16 - Deepak Hooda (India)

15 - Satvik Nadigotla (Romania)

13 - David Miller (South Africa)

13 - Shantanu Vashisht (Romania)

12 - Collis King (West Indies)

In nine T20I matches, Hooda has scored 274 runs at a strike rate of 161.17. He has also smashed a century in this format and provides additional balance to the squad by chipping in with the ball. He has emerged as an opener, middle-order batter and a finisher for India.

Such has been his run of form, that he has found a spot in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. This tournament will start from August 27 in the UAE. Good performances in the Asia Cup could well see Hooda keep his spot for the upcoming T20 World Cup that is slated to be held in Australia.

Coming back to the match, Shardul Thakur shone with the ball for India as he picked up three wickets to end with exceptional figures of 3/38 in his 7 overs. Sanju Samson was the star with the bat for the visitors as he took India over the line with an unbeaten 43.

With the win, India recorded their 10th series win of 2022 and extended their winning run to 14 ODIs against Zimbabwe. Hooda too chipped in with 25 runs off 36 balls in the match has further bolstered his name as a genuine batting all-rounder in the squad.

