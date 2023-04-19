Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer is of the opinion that the new impact player rule in IPL 2023 has reduced the role of all-rounders and they are not required to bowl regularly. Iyer, an all-rounder, himself is yet to bowl in IPL 2023 but has made an impact as an opener, scoring 83 against Gujarat Titans and 104 vs Mumbai Indians, the first century of this season.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Iyer, who is back after an ankle injury, has taken part in all five matches so far as an impact player.

“Honestly, with the coming of impact players, the number of overs an all-rounder is bowling has dropped down drastically,” Iyer said ahead of the game against Delhi Capitals.

“Obviously, if a team has a specialist bowler as their sixth bowler and they don’t want to try their all-rounder…. this is what impact player rule has brought. It has lessened the utility of all-rounders.”

Iyer also added that IPL teams have figured out the impact player rule pretty well.

“It’s a very interesting rule that has come in place. If you are playing in the IPL, it’s an international level tournament, the think tank is so big in every team that I guess they might have figured it out in the very first match itself.

“By now everyone knows how to use the impact player. If you see the results the impact players are turning out to be an X factor.”

IPL 2023: DC vs KKR live streaming

The all-rounder also cleared that he has got permission from the NCA to bowl in matches.

“I am 100 per cent ready to bowl. I was given clearance by the NCA. The most pleasing thing is not the runs I am scoring, the thing that I am back on the field and play in such a big tournament.”

Coming back from ankle injury and becoming the second IPL centurion for KKR after Brendon McCullum, it has been sweet return for Iyer. On this, he said, “Scoring and all is secondary, I am truly grateful to the almighty that I am just able to play.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.