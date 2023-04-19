Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 28th match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The fixture will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. David Warner-led Delhi are seemed to be in a difficult position, losing all of the five games played so far. On the other hand, Nitish Rana’s Kolkata – which started off with two back-to-back defeats – won their next two matches. However, failing to carry forward their winning momentum, KKR lost the following game against Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

DC vs KKR: Head-to-head record

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders so far, both teams have played a total of 32 matches. Out of these, Delhi have won 15 games, while KKR have won 16 fixtures. One match ended in no result.

DC vs KKR: Weather prediction

The temperature in Delhi is likely to hover between 21 to 35 degrees Celsius. There is no possibility of rain with a 12 percent cloud cover. The wind speed is expected to be 7 km/h.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live streaming

DC vs KKR match date

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on 20 April, Thursday.

DC vs KKR match location

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

DC vs KKR match timings

The IPL 2023 game between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday. Toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch DC vs KKR on TV?

The fixture between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

DC vs KKR live streaming

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

DC vs KKR full squads

Delhi Capitals – David Warner (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

Kolkata Knight Riders – Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.