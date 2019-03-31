00:33 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer, captain Delhi Capitals: Definately it was long day in the office. We should have finished in the last or the second last over. Credit should go to Kuldeep Yadav for the brilliant over in the end. You can't control Andre Russell when he gets going. Even his mistimes go for sixes and even the bowlers find it tough to plan against him when things just don't go to plan. All our batters decided that whoever gets going should take the side home, and Prithvi Shaw did that for us. I am really happy that all of us are taking the responsibility; really happy with myself as well. Kagiso and I had a chat before the super over and he told me that he would go for yorkers all through, first, second, third, every ball. It takes some special skill to execute that.When you plan to bowl against a batsman like Andre Russell. Amazing showcase of talent by Prithvi Shaw. I am really happy that all of us have taken responsibilty and played so well. Before the super over Rabada and I had a chat and he told me he is going to bowl yorkers all through first, second, third, every ball he missed the first but nailed the rest.