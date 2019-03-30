It will be interesting to see how Feroz Shah Kotla pitch will behave on Saturday as home team Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of the day.

In the last match, the pitch was on the slower side and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings exploited the conditions well to beat the Delhi side, captained by Shreyas Iyer. The Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik, will have the advantage considering they have three quality spinners in their ranks – Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla.

The match will also see the battle between two power-hitters – Kolkata's Andrew Russell and Rishabh Pant of Delhi. Both players have had a great start to the tournament and they will look to carry that form into Saturday's match as well.

Kolkata currently sit top of the table having won their last two matches, while Delhi have lost one and won their opening tie.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's IPL 2019 match between DC and KKR:

When will DC vs KKR fixture take place?

The match between DC and KKR will take place on 30 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The DC-KKR fixture will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

