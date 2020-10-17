IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, DC vs CSK Match: Chennai aim to continue winning momentum against dominant Delhi

In their last match, Chennai Super Kings dished out an all-round performance to claim a 20-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
In their last match, Chennai Super Kings dished out an all-round performance to claim a 20-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Their campaign is back on track, courtesy MS Dhoni's smart captaincy but a stiff test awaits Chennai Super Kings when they face a dominant Delhi Capitals in their next IPL match.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 34 of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. CSK, sixth on the points table with six points from eight games, are coming on the back of a morale-boosting win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and will have to bring their A game to overcome dominant DC, who are second on the points table with 12 points from eight games. Stay tuned as we will bring you all the live updates from the clash.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings latest updates: Catch the live updates and over-by-over commentary from match 34 of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.
Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are back to winning ways. After a long struggle, CSK defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday to break their losing streak.
They have so far only won three out of eight contests and would need to win at least five from the next eight to have any chance of making it to the playoffs.
It's a tough challenge no doubt but a team comprising of Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Dhoni can never be discounted.
It was Dhoni's astute captaincy that helped CSK beat SRH. Their decision to bowl as many as seven bowlers and to make Sam Curran open the innings paid rich dividends.
Now they face table toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) at Sharjah, a stadium where balls flying out of the ground has become a common spectacle, but the pitch has been slowing down for the last few matches and CSK are expected to continue with three spinners who played against SRH - Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.
DC's bowling on the other hand has emerged as the best among all the teams in this edition of IPL. They rely equally on their pacers and spinner. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been highly impressive and have been ably assisted by R Ashwin and Axar Patel.
DC also boast of terrific batsmen like Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and Marcus Stoinis. However, consistency has been an issue for the batting lot and CSK would be looking to target this weakness.
There's still no confirmation on whether DC captain Shreyas Iyer will play in the match after he injured his shoulder in the last contest against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.
Outstanding final over bowled by the Bravo as he starts off with a couple of dots, before bamboozling Nadeem with an off-cutter to collect a simple return catch and pretty much seal the game in his team’s favour. Sandeep’s able to collect a single off the fifth, with Natarajan getting beaten off the last delivery. Chennai Super Kings win by 20 runs and keep their IPL 2020 campaign alive as they collect their third victory in eight games!