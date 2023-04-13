Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has asked his batters to take more responsibility as CSK suffered a three-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 176, CSK managed to take the game to the last ball before Sandeep Sharma executed a perfect yorker to defend five on the final delivery of the match. But it was the runs from the No 7 and No 8 spots that helped CSK runs RR close. Ravindra Jadeja from No 7 scored 25 off 15 balls while Dhoni from No 8 blasted 32 off 17 including two sixes in the final over.

Apart from Devon Conway (50) and Ajinkya Rahane (31), CSK’s entire top and middle order failed to show up. While they made 45 in the powerplay, only 68 runs were scored in the middle overs (7-15), leaving a lot for the death overs.

Shivam Dube (8 off 9 balls), Moeen Ali (7 off 10 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (1 off 2) failed to get going in the middle overs R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal put a brake on the scoring.

“There was not a lot in it for spinners, but in the middle period, there were too many dot balls. If the (ball) is stopping and turning off the surface, then it is fine. But that was not the case here,” Dhoni said after the match.

“We (him and Ravindra Jadeja) were the last batting pair, early in the tournament, you can’t go hard, keeping the NRR in mind as there were too many overs to go. We kept it slightly late in the middle overs. We could have taken more singles. And we couldn’t go hard immediately,” he added.

Dhoni was also unhappy that batters failed to make the most of the dew factor.

“We saw the amount of dew, and after the first few overs, it became relatively easy. We should have done better with the bat,” Dhoni said.

On his three sixes and quickfire innings, Dhoni said: “I don’t fancy too many things. I just wait for the bowlers to commit a few errors. The bowler was slightly under pressure in the last over. You need to back yourself. My strength is to look to hit straight.”

RR captain Sanju Samson was full of praise for his bowlers as they pulled off a thrilling win.

“The bowlers kept their cool at the end and bowled really well, we also held on to our catches. I don’t have good memories at Chepauk, never won here and wanted to win today.”

On the final over, Samson said: “Last two overs were tensed, I tried to push it deep but you are never safe with that guy (Dhoni). You have to have respect for that guy and to what he can do. Nothing works against him.”

