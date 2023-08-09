Apart from announcing the revised schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023, the ICC has also revealed that the ticket sales for the event will take place in seven phases, starting form 25 August.
The ticket sales for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will start on 25 August, the ICC confirmed on Wednesday. The World Cup will be played from 5 October to 19 November across 10 venues — Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata — in India.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the details regarding the ticket sales on the same day it shared the changes made to nine World Cup fixtures including preponing the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad to 14 October from 15.
On the ticket sales front, ICC said that the sales will happen in seven phases.
“To manage the expected demand for tickets and to give as many fans as possible the best chance of seeing the world’s best players, tickets will go on sale in phases,” the ICC said in a press release.
The ICC has announced that tickets for all non-India warm-up matches and non-India group stage matches will go on sale from 25 August. Meaning, tickets for matches of England, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Netherlands will go on sale from 25 August.
The tickets for India’s warm-up matches will go on sale on 30 August.
India’s group stage matches ticket sales have been divided based on venues. The sale for the Ahmedabad venue where India will play Pakistan on 14 October India will start on 3 September.
Tickets will go on sale in phases on the following dates:
25 August: Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches
30 August: India warm-up matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum
India’s group stage
31 August: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune
1 September: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai
2 September: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata
3 September: India matches at Ahmedabad
Semis and final
15 September: Semi-finals and Final
ICC has also shared a link to a page on their World Cup website page that will become active from 15 August and provide updates about ticket sales.
“This will enable you to receive ticket news first and help secure a spot at the Cricket World Cup,” ICC said on the website.
