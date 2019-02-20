Cricket and politics: After Pulwama attack, Law minister justifies ending cricketing ties with Pakistan; round-up of reactions
Ravi Shankar Prasad added that the BCCI and ICC will have to take a call on the issue as it is an international tournament.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs UAEW United Arab Emirates Women beat Kuwait Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 1 wicket
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 MALW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Malaysia Women by 34 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs SCO Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs NED Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 21st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 MALW vs UAEW - Feb 21st, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs NEPW - Feb 21st, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW vs KWTW - Feb 21st, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Amid calls for revenge after Pulwama, a question for warmongers: Do you know the real consequences of war?
-
Shiv Sena entered poll pact with NDA after BJP changed the way it treated allies, says Uddhav Thackeray
-
France to move proposal at UN to have JeM chief Masood Azhar banned, will insist on keeping Pakistan on FATF grey list
-
Y V Reddy’s warning on farm doles: Biggest enemy of Indian farmer is the power-hungry politician flashing freebies
-
West Bengal's climate change conundrum Part II: Changing rainfall patterns have left Kolkata vulnerable to flooding; here's why
-
Champions League: Juventus might be favourites but Atletico Madrid relish prospect of facing familiar foe Cristiano Ronaldo
-
Inhabiting Urdu with Jaun Elia and Khwaab Tanha
-
From Gully Boy to Manzil, the father-child conflict in cinema is a commentary on the State's relationship with its citizens
-
Berlinale 2019: The lesser known films to watch out for, from Ghost Town Anthology to Talking About Trees
-
आतंक के खिलाफ भारत की हर मदद करेगा सऊदी अरब: MBS
-
Ericsson Case: SC ने अनिल अंबानी को ठहराया अवमानना का दोषी, हो सकती है जेल
-
मसूद अजहर को वैश्विक आतंकी घोषित करने के लिए फ्रांस UN में लाएगा प्रस्ताव
-
केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को सरकार ने दिया तोहफा, 3 प्रतिशत बढ़ा महंगाई भत्ता
-
दूसरी बार लाया गया तीन तलाक अध्यादेश, कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5788
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Since the Pulwama terrorist attack which killed more than 40 CRPF personnel, there have been talks roaming around related to India ending many business, cultural and sporting ties with Pakistan. India are to play Pakistan on 16 June at Old Trafford in Manchester and many cricketers, politicians and cricket administrators have expressed their opinion on the same.
Here's a look at who said what on the topic of severing cricketing ties between India and Pakistan:
Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh earlier said that the BCCI should boycott the India-Pakistan tie set to take place in the World Cup later this year. He said, "India should not play Pakistan in the World Cup. India are powerful enough to win the World Cup without having to play Pakistan."
File image of Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Twitter/@BJP4India
On Wednesday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he could not make any comment on the the issue. However, he said that those asking for the boycott of the matches are justified in their demand.
He told India Today, "I cannot make any comment (on cricket issues) except to say those who are demanding it have some justification. You can see many films and concerts have been cancelled. Things are not normal. If things are not normal, the jhappiyan-pappiyan (hugs and kisses) issues have always been there."
He added that the BCCI and ICC will have to take a call on the issue as it is an international tournament. He said, "Since it's an international tournament, the ICC and our Indian cricket board (BCCI) have to take a call after consideration with our security establishment.
ICC CEO David Richardson, on Tuesday, had made it clear that no change in World Cup schedule has been thought of in wake of the Pulwama terror attacks.
"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this terrible incident and we will be monitoring the situation with our Members," Richardson said, offering his condolences on the ghastly terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.
"There is no indication that any (of the) matches at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will not go ahead as planned," Richardson said in a statement to PTI.
Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman and politician Rajeev Shukla said that untill government gives a go-ahead, India will not play Pakistan. He said, "Our position is very clear. Unless government gives us nod, we are not going to play with Pakistan. Sports should be above all these things but if somebody is sponsoring terrorism, obviously it will affect sports also."
On talks of India not playing Pakistan in World Cup, Shukla said that a decision can be taken closer to the tournament, which is still more than three months away.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2019 15:10:10 IST
Also See
Pulwama terror attack: No indication yet of India-Pakistan match not happening, says ICC CEO David Richardson
Pulwama terror attack: Fans, Cricket Club of India official urge BCCI to boycott Pakistan clash in 2019 ICC World Cup
'This is the time to win it' goes all-rounder Moeen Ali as top-ranked England dream of elusive World Cup