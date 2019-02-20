Since the Pulwama terrorist attack which killed more than 40 CRPF personnel, there have been talks roaming around related to India ending many business, cultural and sporting ties with Pakistan. India are to play Pakistan on 16 June at Old Trafford in Manchester and many cricketers, politicians and cricket administrators have expressed their opinion on the same.

Here's a look at who said what on the topic of severing cricketing ties between India and Pakistan:

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh earlier said that the BCCI should boycott the India-Pakistan tie set to take place in the World Cup later this year. He said, "India should not play Pakistan in the World Cup. India are powerful enough to win the World Cup without having to play Pakistan."

On Wednesday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he could not make any comment on the the issue. However, he said that those asking for the boycott of the matches are justified in their demand.

He told India Today, "I cannot make any comment (on cricket issues) except to say those who are demanding it have some justification. You can see many films and concerts have been cancelled. Things are not normal. If things are not normal, the jhappiyan-pappiyan (hugs and kisses) issues have always been there."

He added that the BCCI and ICC will have to take a call on the issue as it is an international tournament. He said, "Since it's an international tournament, the ICC and our Indian cricket board (BCCI) have to take a call after consideration with our security establishment.

ICC CEO David Richardson, on Tuesday, had made it clear that no change in World Cup schedule has been thought of in wake of the Pulwama terror attacks.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this terrible incident and we will be monitoring the situation with our Members," Richardson said, offering his condolences on the ghastly terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

"There is no indication that any (of the) matches at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will not go ahead as planned," Richardson said in a statement to PTI.

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman and politician Rajeev Shukla said that untill government gives a go-ahead, India will not play Pakistan. He said, "Our position is very clear. Unless government gives us nod, we are not going to play with Pakistan. Sports should be above all these things but if somebody is sponsoring terrorism, obviously it will affect sports also."

On talks of India not playing Pakistan in World Cup, Shukla said that a decision can be taken closer to the tournament, which is still more than three months away.