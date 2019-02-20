First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 6 Feb 17, 2019
OMA Vs SCO
Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 5 Feb 17, 2019
IRE Vs NED
Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
ENG in WI Feb 20, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
SL in SA Feb 21, 2019
SA vs SL
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pulwama terror attack: Rajeev Shukla says India-Pakistan cricket ties not possible without government's nod

In the wake of Pulwama terror attack, Indian premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla made it clear that there is no possibility of bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan unless they get government’s nod.

Asian News International, Feb 20, 2019 09:57:58 IST

New Delhi: In the wake of Pulwama terror attack, Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla made it clear that there is no possibility of bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan unless they get government’s nod.

File image of Rajeev Shukla. Reuters

File image of Rajeev Shukla. Reuters

Shukla admitted to have faith in the concept of sports being above everything else but asserted that “if somebody is sponsoring terrorism” then it would obviously have an impact on sports.

“Our position is very clear. Unless government gives us nod, we are not going to play with Pakistan. Sports should be above all these things but if somebody is sponsoring terrorism, obviously it will affect sports also,” Shukla told reporters.

When asked if India will play against Pakistan in the forthcoming World Cup, Shukla ducked the question saying, “That we can’t tell you know right now. World Cup is far away. We will see what happens.”

Following the attack, people from across the country expressed anger and demanded action against Pakistan. The Congress member said that the outrage is justified and asked Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism.

“This is the outrage of the people which is reflecting in these ways. Obviously people will react like this. Pakistan should be wary of these things. They should not support terrorism. We have been saying this from day one. When our government was there, we gave tons of documents about their involvement. They should realise this,” Shukla said.

More than 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a CRPF convoy, while moving from Jammu to Srinagar, was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama on 14 February. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 10:08:55 IST

Tags : CRPF, India, India-Pakistan Bilateral Relations, Pakistan, Pulwama, Pulwama Terror Attack, Rajeev Shukla, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5788 111
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all