Pulwama Terror Attack: Sachin Tendulkar says he would 'hate' to see India concede two points to Pakistan in World Cup
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar Friday said he would "hate" to see India concede two points to Pakistan by not playing them in the upcoming World Cup as such a move would only help the arch-rivals in the mega-event.
New Delhi: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar Friday said he would "hate" to see India concede two points to Pakistan by not playing them in the upcoming World Cup as such a move would only help the arch-rivals in the mega-event.
Tendulkar endorsed Sunil Gavaskar's view that India would be better off beating Pakistan in the World Cup than forfeiting the 16 June tie in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed more than 40 CRPF personnel.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters
"India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup. Time to beat them once again. Would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament," said Tendulkar in a statement to PTI.
"Having said that, for me India always comes first, so whatever my country decides, I will back that decision with all my heart," the legendary batsman added.
While the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal have called for complete cricketing boycott of Pakistan, Gavaskar on Thursday said India will be the loser if they decide to not play against Pakistan on 16 June at Manchester's Old Trafford.
"Who wins if India decide against playing Pakistan in the World Cup? And I am not even talking about the semis and the finals. Who wins? Pakistan win because they get two points," Gavaskar had told India Today.
"India have so far beaten Pakistan every time in a World Cup, so we are actually conceding two points when by beating Pakistan, we could make sure that they don't advance in the competition," he had said.
The World Cup begins in the United Kingdom on 30 May.
On Friday, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket decided against taking any position on the matter for now.
Updated Date:
Feb 22, 2019 16:57:31 IST
