‘Could be part of team strategy’: Former India selector weighs in on Umran Malik’s inclusion

After a stellar IPL season where he made people sit up and take notice his pace, accuracy and wicket-taking abilities, Umran Malik was included in the India squad for the T20I series against South Africa. The management persisted with the same playing XI for all five games with Malik not getting an opportunity to debut.

He will now fly to Ireland under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya and could get a chance to showcase his abilities in slightly favourable conditions. Ahead of the series, former India captain and selector, Dilip Vengsarkar has weighed in on Umran’s inclusion in the playing XI.

"It's not fair for me to comment since I'm not part of the team management. Not playing Umran immediately could be part of team strategy. You never know... May be they are waiting to unleash him at the right opportunity," Dilip Vengsarkar told The Telegraph.

In an earlier interview, Vengsarkar had said Malik has earned his chance to play for India, especially in home conditions. "Everybody has a different outlook on the game. But I feel he deserves to play after showing that kind of speed and accuracy in the IPL. Also when you are playing (international cricket) at home, that's the right time to test somebody like him," Vengsarkar stated in an interview to Khaleej Times.

Vengsarkar had earlier hailed Malik as one of the most exciting prospects he had seen in the last 10 years. He also expressed optimism over the pacer's international career since he was impressed with his fitness and the fact that he had the aggression of a fast bowler.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had also complimented Malik and said that the last time he got this excited about any player was when he had seen Sachin Tendulkar.

