First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Coronavirus pandemic: Australia pacer Pat Cummins keeping fingers crossed about IPL, T20I World Cup

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins expects the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) to be merely delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and is optimistic the home T20I World Cup will go ahead as scheduled later this year.

Reuters, Apr 03, 2020 12:17:12 IST

Melbourne: Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins expects the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) to be merely delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and is optimistic the home T20I World Cup will go ahead as scheduled later this year.

Coronavirus pandemic: Australia pacer Pat Cummins keeping fingers crossed about IPL, T20I World Cup

File image of Pat Cummins. AP

Cummins is IPL’s most expensive overseas player after the Kolkata Knight Riders acquired him for a staggering $2.18 million in the players’ auction in December.

His record-breaking payday will have to wait, however, as the start of the T20 tournament, originally scheduled for 29 March, has been deferred to 15 April and another postponement looks inevitable.

“They obviously haven’t cancelled it or anything like that yet. It’s still a bit of a holding pattern so we’re in contact with our teams every few days,” Cummins told reporters in a video conference on Friday.

“Obviously everyone is still really keen for it to go ahead, but the priority is to minimise risk of (the virus) spreading.”

“The last I spoke to (franchise officials), they said they’re still really confident and hopeful it (the IPL) will be on at some stage.”

The 26-year-old felt Australia were rather lucky that the disruption came towards the end of their international season.

He hoped the sports world would return to normal again before the T20I World Cup in October-November and Australia’s subsequent home series against India.

“The World Cup is still six-seven months away, and the big India tour is still eight-nine months away. Lots of things can change,” he said.

“The T20I World Cup is something we’ve spoken about for the best part of two or three years,” said Cummins.

“The (ODI) World Cup in 2015, that was absolutely a career highlight for me and I wasn’t even playing in the final. I’d love to see that go ahead.

“That’s probably the big tournament this year for international cricket ... I’d love for that to happen in a perfect world and if I was to be really greedy, I’d love for the IPL to happen as well.”

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 12:17:12 IST

Tags : Australia, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, ICC Men's t20 World Cup 2020, India Vs Australia 2020, IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pat Cummins

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all