Commonwealth Games: 'Won millions of hearts', cricket Twitter cheers up India women's team after clinching silver

The Indian cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur lost the CWG 2022 final to Australia

Members of Indian team celebrate after receiving silver medals after the women's cricket T20 final match between Australia and India. AP

Birmingham: The Indian women's cricket team won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led met Australia in the gold medal match in Birmingham on Sunday but went down by 9 runs. Chasing 162 in 20 overs, India had lost openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma early but skipper Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues steadied the ship for the side and chipped in with a 96-run stand for the third wicket.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

But Rodrigues eventually departed for 33 off 33 and he dismissal was followed by a flurry of wickets and India were reduced to 145/7 before eventually getting bowled out for 152. Harmanpreet top-scored with 65 off 43.

Earlier, in the day, India managed to restrict Australia to 161/8 in 20 overs, courtesy some good fielding efforts. Mooney scored 61 off 41 while Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India after returning with figures of 2/25 in 4 overs.

Updated Date: August 08, 2022 02:38:59 IST

