Commonwealth Games: 'Won millions of hearts', cricket Twitter cheers up India women's team after clinching silver

Birmingham: The Indian women's cricket team won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led met Australia in the gold medal match in Birmingham on Sunday but went down by 9 runs. Chasing 162 in 20 overs, India had lost openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma early but skipper Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues steadied the ship for the side and chipped in with a 96-run stand for the third wicket.

But Rodrigues eventually departed for 33 off 33 and he dismissal was followed by a flurry of wickets and India were reduced to 145/7 before eventually getting bowled out for 152. Harmanpreet top-scored with 65 off 43.

A tight finish in the end and Australia beat India by 9 runs in the final of the Commonwealth Games.#TeamIndia get the SILVER medal pic.twitter.com/s7VezmPhLI — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 7, 2022

Celebrations are in order at the Edgbaston Congratulations to @AusWomenCricket and @WHITE_FERNS on winning the Gold and Bronze respectively. #B2022 #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/A8b5PelTAj — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 7, 2022

What an exceptional match! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning Silver in women's cricket at the #Commonwealth2022 . Although missed on the Gold, they won millions of hearts today.@ImHarmanpreet @BCCIWomen #CWG2022 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/wvMXvVDX35 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 7, 2022

Whole nation is proud of you…well done… https://t.co/KFXfebzwXi — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) August 7, 2022

I thought the game was in our hand. Nevertheless congratulations on the silver @BCCIWomen #CommonwealthGames2022 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 7, 2022

Congratulations to the Indian women's team for winning silver ..But they will go home disappointed as it was their game tonite ..@BCCIWomen — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 7, 2022

Congratulations to Indian women cricket team for winning silver medal at #CommonwealthGames. You played like champions till the end and your determination during the match was spectacular. Our daughters have made our country proud at Birmingham. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2022

Earlier, in the day, India managed to restrict Australia to 161/8 in 20 overs, courtesy some good fielding efforts. Mooney scored 61 off 41 while Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India after returning with figures of 2/25 in 4 overs.

