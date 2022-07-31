Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Commonwealth Games: 'Phenomenal effort', Twitter celebrates India's dominant eight-wicket win over Pakistan

India women's team clinched a thumping win against Pakistan after beating the arch rivals by eight wickets in a rain-curtailed match

Smriti Mandhana provided India with a brisk start during the chase against Pakistan. AP

India women's team clinched a thumping win against Pakistan after beating the arch rivals by 8 wickets in a rain-curtailed match that was reduced to 18 overs per side at Edgbaston on Sunday. Opting to bat, Pakistan lost an early wicket as Iram Javed departed for zero. But Muneeba Ali and captain Maroof then steadied the ship for the side before Sneh Rana scalped the wickets of the two batters in the same over.
Muneeba's dismissal was followed by a flurry of wickets as Pakistan were left tottering at 96/6 before eventually getting bundled out for 99.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to India's victory over Pakistan:

Later, India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided the side with a brisk start as they posted 61 for the first wicket on the board within the first six overs. Pakistan did manage to pick two wickets of Verma and Sabbhineni Meghana but that didn't really change much as Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten at the crease.

The left-handed opener scored 63* off 42 balls to take the side home. India have a win and a loss in the campaign with the last group match to be played against Barbados on Wednesday.

Updated Date: July 31, 2022 19:29:31 IST

