Commonwealth Games: 'Phenomenal effort', Twitter celebrates India's dominant eight-wicket win over Pakistan

India women's team clinched a thumping win against Pakistan after beating the arch rivals by 8 wickets in a rain-curtailed match that was reduced to 18 overs per side at Edgbaston on Sunday. Opting to bat, Pakistan lost an early wicket as Iram Javed departed for zero. But Muneeba Ali and captain Maroof then steadied the ship for the side before Sneh Rana scalped the wickets of the two batters in the same over.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Muneeba's dismissal was followed by a flurry of wickets as Pakistan were left tottering at 96/6 before eventually getting bundled out for 99.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to India's victory over Pakistan:

Wins don't get more convincing than this! Phenomenal effort from the @BCCIWomen today, the bowlers were on the money and @mandhana_smriti just superb 👏🏽 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/hzr80Wx4ae — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 31, 2022

Star of the match - Smriti Mandhana: unbeaten 63 runs from just 42 balls including 8 fours and 3 sixes - made the chase more easier for India. pic.twitter.com/EThJ6cO1GT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 31, 2022

Brilliant from the Indian girls. Great all-round bowling effort first and then Smriti Mandhana simply showing her class. Top win #INDvPAK #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/lqr8hCnZGL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 31, 2022

A commanding bowling display from the #TeamIndia bowlers and an unbeaten 6️⃣3️⃣(42) from Smriti Mandhana seal a comfortable win for the #WomenInBlue against Pakistan at the #B2022.#PlayBold #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/A7Fx28Jbj7 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 31, 2022

Smriti Mandhana's quickest fifties in WT20I have come in

24 balls v NZ in 2019

25 balls v Eng in 2018

29 balls v Aus in 2020

30 balls v Aus in 2018

31 balls v Pak today! The first two efforts are the quickest for India#INDvPAK #IndvsPak #CommonwealthGames2022 #cricket — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 31, 2022

Congratulations To Our Women In Blue On Securing A Commendable Win Against Pakistan W In The Common Wealth Games 💙🇮🇳 Brilliant All Round Effort By Our Team 💫👌🏻#INDvPAK #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/uba23Qpt8Y — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) July 31, 2022

Later, India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided the side with a brisk start as they posted 61 for the first wicket on the board within the first six overs. Pakistan did manage to pick two wickets of Verma and Sabbhineni Meghana but that didn't really change much as Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten at the crease.

The left-handed opener scored 63* off 42 balls to take the side home. India have a win and a loss in the campaign with the last group match to be played against Barbados on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.