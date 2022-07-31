Commonwealth Games: 'Phenomenal effort', Twitter celebrates India's dominant eight-wicket win over Pakistan

India women's team clinched a thumping win against Pakistan after beating the arch rivals by eight wickets in a rain-curtailed match
India women's team clinched a thumping win against Pakistan after beating the arch rivals by 8 wickets in a rain-curtailed match that was reduced to 18 overs per side at Edgbaston on Sunday. Opting to bat, Pakistan lost an early wicket as Iram Javed departed for zero. But Muneeba Ali and captain Maroof then steadied the ship for the side before Sneh Rana scalped the wickets of the two batters in the same over.
Muneeba's dismissal was followed by a flurry of wickets as Pakistan were left tottering at 96/6 before eventually getting bundled out for 99.
Here's how Twitterati reacted to India's victory over Pakistan:
Wins don't get more convincing than this! Phenomenal effort from the @BCCIWomen today, the bowlers were on the money and @mandhana_smriti just superb 👏🏽 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/hzr80Wx4ae
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 31, 2022
Star of the match - Smriti Mandhana: unbeaten 63 runs from just 42 balls including 8 fours and 3 sixes - made the chase more easier for India. pic.twitter.com/EThJ6cO1GT
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 31, 2022
Brilliant from the Indian girls. Great all-round bowling effort first and then Smriti Mandhana simply showing her class. Top win #INDvPAK #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/lqr8hCnZGL
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 31, 2022
A commanding bowling display from the #TeamIndia bowlers and an unbeaten 6️⃣3️⃣(42) from Smriti Mandhana seal a comfortable win for the #WomenInBlue against Pakistan at the #B2022.#PlayBold #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/A7Fx28Jbj7
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 31, 2022
Smriti Mandhana's quickest fifties in WT20I have come in
24 balls v NZ in 2019
25 balls v Eng in 2018
29 balls v Aus in 2020
30 balls v Aus in 2018
31 balls v Pak today!
The first two efforts are the quickest for India#INDvPAK #IndvsPak #CommonwealthGames2022 #cricket
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 31, 2022
Smriti Mandhana 🙌👏#INDvsPAK — Srishti Mishra (Sri) (@iamSrishti18) July 31, 2022
Congratulations To Our Women In Blue On Securing A Commendable Win Against Pakistan W In The Common Wealth Games 💙🇮🇳
Brilliant All Round Effort By Our Team 💫👌🏻#INDvPAK #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/uba23Qpt8Y
— Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) July 31, 2022
Her bat flow😍#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ctKTLdjcQm — Anurag Tripathi (@cdsjourney_) July 31, 2022
And we won ❤️ #INDvsPAK 🔥 https://t.co/5ORhrO0m5l
— VGS1100 (@VgowthamS) July 31, 2022
A comprehensive win for India. @mandhana_smriti was phenomenal and she is the player of the match for sure. #INDvsPAK #PAKvsIND #B2022Cricket @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/Y7mdssANBC — Dr Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) July 31, 2022
#IndianwomenCricketTeam beat Pakistan women in #CommonwealthGames2022 by 8 wickets
Smriti Mandhana hits a Half centuary.
India women is on No.3 position in Group A#CommonwealthGames2022 #Birmingham2022 #INDvsPAK #Edgbaston #CWG2022 #womenscricket pic.twitter.com/s0BrahDxBn
— Nipun sharma (@nipuns02) July 31, 2022
Later, India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided the side with a brisk start as they posted 61 for the first wicket on the board within the first six overs. Pakistan did manage to pick two wickets of Verma and Sabbhineni Meghana but that didn't really change much as Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten at the crease.
The left-handed opener scored 63* off 42 balls to take the side home. India have a win and a loss in the campaign with the last group match to be played against Barbados on Wednesday.
Women's cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games, and India and Pakistan will be clashing at the Edgbaston on July 31
The left-arm spin of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav were quite frankly pathetic. With such a massive boost from Renuka, with Deepti Sharma adding another wicket early, all the left-armers had to do was to keep it tight and on the stumps.
Considering the situation, the two players are unlikely to feature in the opener against Australia.