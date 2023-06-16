Four months since stepping down from his role at the BCCI following a sting operation, former India cricketer Chetan Sharma was wearing the selector’s hat once again, this time for North Zone for the upcoming Duleep Trophy.

According to an exclusive report on News18 Cricketnext, the meeting was convened by veteran cricket administrator Anirudh Chaudhary and was attended by the representatives of the member associations comprising North Zone.

Sharma attended the meeting as a representative of the Haryana Cricket Association (HCA), and was asked to chair the meeting on the basis of his seniority.

“According to the BCCI constitution, every state association can nominate its representative for the zonal selection meeting. Haryana chose to nominate Chetan Sharma and he chaired the meeting since he was the senior most of the lot,” Chaudhary, a former treasurer with the BCCI, said.

Chaudhary added that Sharma’s presence in the meeting added “weight and perspective” to the discussion.

“His presence today was invaluable. Him being a former national chairman of selector added so much weight and perspective to the discussion. He has already seen these players from close quarters and added so many good inputs. He had attended the meeting last year too but that was in the capacity of BCCI selector.

“I can add that it was probably one of the most fruitful meetings I have been part of and everything was done so professionally and amicably. The team which you see, which I can well say looks very strong, has been picked on merit and all selectors were on the same page. The intention was to assemble a squad which goes on to win the title and I hope we do that,” Chaudhary added.

Sharma had been retained as chief selector in January earlier this year but was forced to step down a month later following his ‘loose talk’ in the sting operation, in which he made a series of startling revelations on many topics including the breakdown in relations between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli and how players take injections to pass fitness tests.

