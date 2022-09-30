Charlie Dean was in tears after Deepti Sharma ran out the batter at the non-striker’s end for backing up too much on Saturday in the third India vs England ODI at Lord’s. The 21-year-old cricketer, however, hasn’t taken long to bounce back from the incident as she herself came close to affecting a run-out at the non-strikers’ end in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final at Lord’s just a day after the India match.

Dean, of Southern Vipers, got massive applause from the crowd at Lord’s as she came on to bowl in the List A match and on her first delivery faked a run-out at the non-striker’s end as she warned batter Linsey Smith of Northern Diamonds to stay in her crease.

Charlie Dean today. Brought a smile to the face this did. pic.twitter.com/P447ysZfPM — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) September 25, 2022

Dean’s act led to multiple and varied reactions on Twitter with most of them praising the all-rounder for moving on quickly from the controversy and showing a strong character.

Brilliant – Charlie Dean pulls out of her delivery stride first ball, and goes as if to run out Linsey Smith at the non strikers end. Ripple of laughter and applause goes up around Lord’s 😂😂 — Raf Nicholson (@RafNicholson) September 25, 2022

Charlie Dean!!! Pretending to Mankad with her first delivery!

Getting a massive cheer from the crowd as well!

Hahahahahahaa I love it. Such an ice breaker and shows her personality. — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) September 25, 2022

Like a professional cricketer, Dean has shrugged it off and is back in action. This is beautiful to watch. https://t.co/5YjP0JriSZ — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) September 25, 2022

Hahaha. The video makes you smile, doesn’t it? https://t.co/gEnHmmweHq — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 25, 2022

Dean was on 40 when Deepti dismissed her in the Lord’s ODI. England were reeling at 118/9 in a chase of 170 to avoid a series sweep against India when Dean forged a threatening 35-run partnership with Freya Davies. Just when things looked like they were slipping out of India’s hands, Deepti showcased excellent game awareness to run out Dean for backing up too much.

Watch: Deepti Sharma run-out sparks old controversy as India beat England in thriller

Dean’s dismissal helped India win the match by 16 runs and give Jhulan Goswami a befitting farewell as the pacer retired from international cricket. The dismissal however created a controversy on Twitter with many England cricketers coming out against the mode of dismissal though it has been legalised by ICC.

“I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently,” Broad tweeted.

I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently https://t.co/BItCNJZqYB — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

Broad’s teammate James Anderson said, “Will never understand why players feel the need to do this. Is she stealing ground?”

Will never understand why players feel the need to do this. Is she stealing ground? pic.twitter.com/KJi1Rgzmdi — James Anderson (@jimmy9) September 24, 2022

Former India opener Virender Sehwag and others also came out in support of Deepti.

“Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers,” Sehwag tweeted.

Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout . pic.twitter.com/OJOibK6iBZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2022

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had earlier faced similar criticism, tweeted asking people to celebrate Deepti and her brave act.

Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06 🤩👏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 24, 2022

“Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06,” he tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.