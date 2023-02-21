AB de Villiers praised fast-rising South African batting star Dewald Brevis, who was among the standout performers in the recently-concluded SA20, saying the youngster reminded him of India’s Suryakumar Yadav.

Brevis represented MI Cape Town in the inaugural season of SA20 and was the star of the opening clash of the tournament, in which he struck an unbeaten 70 off 41 balls to help his side chase down the 143-run target set by Paarl Royals with ease.

Brevis has also made his mark with the Mumbai Indians, which owns the MI Cape Town franchise in SA20, where he is teammates with swashbuckling middle-order batter Yadav.

“There are certainly similarities in the way that they approach the game. They’re both really aggressive, they want to take the bowlers on and they don’t let the bowlers settle.

“Dewald is obviously a lot younger and has still got a lot to learn, whereas SKY is experienced these days. He come a long way having performed well for the Mumbai Indians at the IPL. But they both excite me a lot,” de Villiers was quoted as telling Betway.

Brevis, referred to as ‘Baby AB’ by some, first made headlines after getting picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore in the IPL 2022 auction. The southpaw would then go on to make seven appearances in the 15th season of the league, collecting 161 runs across the season at a strike rate of 142.48 with a highest score of 49 off 25 balls against Punjab Kings — a knock in which he smashed four consecutive sixes off Rahul Chahar’s bowling.

Brevis would later make headlines across the cricketing world by smashing a 57-ball 162 for the Titans against Knights in a CSA T20 Challenge match in November, with a world record 501 runs being scored in the match.

