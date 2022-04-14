IPL 2022: Watch — 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis hits Rahul Chahar for 4 consecutive sixes in MI-PBKS clash

South Africa’s batting prodigy Dewald Brevis announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday when the Mumbai Indians youngster thwacked a 25-ball 49 against Punjab Kings in Match 23 of the ongoing tournament.

Brevis’s, nicknamed 'Baby AB', innings wasn’t enough to help MI to avoid their fifth consecutive defeat in the tournament but his swashbuckling efforts in a particular over gave MI fans plenty of reason to be optimistic for the upcoming games.

Facing Rahul Chahar in the ninth over of the innings, Brevis smacked four back-to-back sixes to give his side a much-needed boost in a hefty chase of 199.

Brevis accumulated 29 runs in the over as he shot the wrist-spinner for a boundary straight down the ground as early as the second ball before taking the aerial route for the remaining deliveries.

Brevis started off the meltdown by stepping out for a six over long on region off a full delivery. The early onslaught forced Chahar to shrink his length and take flight off the ball which only played to Brewis’s strength as he shot the next two over the cow corner.

The South African capped off the over by hitting the last ball over long on for the longest six of the season in 112 metres as Chahar went full far from the off stump.

Brevis missed the half-century by a single run and left the crease with 49 runs in 25 balls. His show was laced with a total of 9 boundaries, which included five 6s and four 4s.

Mumbai Indians eventually lost the game by 12 runs against the Kings as none of the remaining MI batters couldn't match Brevis's efforts in a 186/9 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav, who added 84 runs for the fourth wicket with the South African, scored 43 while opener and captain Rohit Sharma scored a 17-ball 28.

Earlier, PBKS openers Shikhar Dhawan's (70) and Mayank Agarwal's (52) half-centuries took the north Indian side to 198/5.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.