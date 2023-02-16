Having endured a thumping defeat in the opening Test, Australia have been gearing up for a comeback in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They will cross swords against high-flying India in the second game of the four-Test series on 17 February at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The hosts emerged victorious quite comfortably in the Nagpur Test and will look to replicate the performance in the upcoming encounter. On the other hand, the Pat Cummins-led unit will try to bring their best-possible tactics to counter them.

Indian spinners dominated the Nagpur Test with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picking up eight wickets and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scalping seven. Jadeja, who made a return to the international cricket after five months, also shone with the bat smashing a gutsy half-century. The southpaw scored 70 runs off 185 deliveries and was named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

Australia were dismissed for just 177 runs in the first innings. In reply, India pulled off a promising start, thanks to a mettlesome knock of 120 runs by captain Rohit Sharma. However, the middle order failed to rise to the occasion and fell victim to Aussie debutant Todd Murphy. The 22-year-old spinner baffled the hosts, taking full advantage of the spinner-friendly surface as he bagged seven wickets. In the end, India reached 400 runs owing to late contributions by Jadeja, Axar Patel and Mohammad Shami.

Coming in to chase a deficit of 223 runs, Australia suffered a huge collapse. This time, Ashwin led the destruction as he wrapped up the innings with a five-wicket haul. Jadeja assisted him well and got a couple of wickets under his belt. Following another commendable show by the Indian bowlers, the visiting side crumbled for mere 91 runs and the Rohit Sharma and company won the match by an innings and 132 runs.

All you need to know about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test between India and Australia:

Where will the Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test between India and Australia be played?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test between India and Australia will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

When will the Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test between India and Australia be played?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test between India and Australia will be played from 17 February and can go up to 21 February.

What time will the Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test between India and Australia begin?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test between India and Australia telecast and live streaming details:

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test between India and Australia will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the second test will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website.

