First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 08, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
ENG in NZ | 4th T20I Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
ENG in NZ Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Eden Park, Auckland
BAN in IND Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Big Bash League: Perth Scorchers snap up England's Liam Livingstone as first overseas signing for upcoming season

Livingstone has played two T20Is for England in 2017, since then he has made himself a regular fixture in the shortest format of the game after his exploits in Vitality Blast in England.

Asian News International, Nov 09, 2019 14:44:15 IST

Perth: Perth Scorchers have announced the signing of England's batsman Liam Livingstone for the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL).

Livingstone has now become the first overseas signing for the Scorchers ahead of the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Big Bash League: Perth Scorchers snap up Englands Liam Livingstone as first overseas signing for upcoming season

File image of Liam Livingstone. AFP

The 26-year-old played two T20Is for England in 2017, since then he has made himself a regular fixture in the shortest format of the game after his exploits in Vitality Blast in England.

He also represented Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I am so excited to have signed with the Scorchers for the upcoming Big Bash, it is a tournament I have always wanted to play in so I can't wait to get to Perth. I have spent a winter in Perth, I know the place well and I am looking forward to getting back there," Livingstone said in an official statement.

Livingstone is currently playing for the Cape Town Blitz in the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL).

Perth Scorchers had to ensure Michael Klinger's retirement and Shaun Marsh's move to Melbourne Renegades so this signing of Livingstone will come as a much-needed reprieve.

"We are very pleased to have secured Liam for the upcoming season. He has performed really well in T20 cricket all around the world over the past 12 months," Perth coach Adam Voges said.

"Liam's a great all-round package, he will give us some aggression at the top of the order, he's a handy spinner and a fantastic fielder. We are excited about what Liam can bring to the Scorchers this season and I am sure he will become a fan favourite very quickly," he added.

The Scorchers have one international spot left to fill for the upcoming season.

Perth Scorchers squad is as follows: Mitch Marsh (Captain), Fawad Ahmed, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman.

The BBL is slated to be played from 17 December-8 February. Perth Scorchers will take on Sydney Sixers in their first match of the tournament on 18 December.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 14:44:15 IST

Tags : Adam Voges, Big Bash League, Big Bash League 2019-20, Cricket, Liam Livingstone, Perth Scorchers, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all