Weird moments are often seen on a cricket field – from player’s antics, animals invading the pitch, or the ball hitting the stumps but keeping the bails intact.

Another similar incident was seen in the Big Bash League round-robin match as the bails were dislodged without anything hitting the stumps during Melbourne Renegades’ tie against Brisbane Heat at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns on Thursday.

Interestingly, a day earlier, India’s Shreyas Iyer earned a lifeline in the Test match against Bangladesh as the ball hit the stumps after he missed the line, but the bails remained intact and he went on to play.

The incident happened when Renegades skipper Nic Maddinson was facing Mark Steketee in the ninth over. Maddinson tried to play a pull shot and had his front foot going back toward the stumps in the process. The players, including the batter, and commentators thought of it to be a hit wicket and Maddinson started walking back to the dugout.

However, the replays suggested that he did not hit the stumps. The bail had fallen due to wind and he was not even close to the stumps.

Watch the video:

What on earth??? Looks like the wind’s knocked the bail off! Maddinson stays safe 😅@KFCAustralia #BucketMoment #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/sboxGvIewA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 15, 2022



The third umpire confirmed the scene and Maddinson went on to bat further. The southpaw was on 42 when the incident happened, but went on to score 87 from 49 deliveries. His knock included 10 boundaries and three maximums.

His innings also proved to be pivotal in Renegades’ 22 runs win over Brisbane Heat and he was awarded the player of the match award.

