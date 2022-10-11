Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'Best gift I have received': Hardik Pandya shares what he's missing on 29th birthday; watch

Cricket

'Best gift I have received': Hardik Pandya shares what he's missing on 29th birthday; watch

Hardik Pandya is celebrating his 29th birthday today away from home in Australia.

'Best gift I have received': Hardik Pandya shares what he's missing on 29th birthday; watch

Hardik Pandya turns 29 today. AP

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is celebrating his 29th birthday today. The cricketer, however, will not be able to celebrate his birthday with his family as he is currently in Australia with the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. On this special day, it’s natural Hardik Pandya has been missing his baby boy, Agastya.

He shared a special post with some throwback moments with Agastya on his personal Twitter. In the caption of the post, Pandya wrote, “Missing my boy a little bit more on my birthday. The best gift I have received.”

Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: A look at some memorable frames of all-rounder

The video featured the father-son duo spending some adorable moments together in their house. In the 55-second clip, Pandya can be seen doing a few casual cricketing stunts which evidently delighted Agastya. Then, they played cricket inside the room and the toddler bowled to his father.

Watch:

Since being uploaded today in the morning, the video gained much attention from Pandya’s fans. It has received more than 12,000 views and over 15,000 users have liked it so far. Fans marked their presence in the comments section to shower their birthday wishes for the cricketer. They also did not forget to wish him luck for the upcoming world cup.

A fan named him “the most destructive all-rounder in world cricket.”


A user noted, “You are the hope of India in this world cup.”


An individual wrote, Happy birthday finisher.”


Here are some other notable reactions:


Pandya rose to fame after suffering the gruelling grind of domestic cricket until he was chosen by Mumbai Indians for IPL, providing him with the platform to display his talent on the grandest stage. Since then, Pandya has proven to be one of the best all-rounders in modern years, winning the IPL championship as the captain of the Gujarat Titans and giving the national team several match-winning performances.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 11, 2022 11:46:41 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2022 Highlights: Kiwis win by nine wickets
First Cricket News

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2022 Highlights: Kiwis win by nine wickets

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Highlights: Finn Allen's 62 inspires New Zealand to a nine-wicket win over Babar Azam's Pakistan.

Mohammad Rizwan stars as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 opener
First Cricket News

Mohammad Rizwan stars as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 opener

Mohammad Rizwan maintained his rich vein of form with an unbeaten 78 as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs.

Irani Trophy: Saurashtra delay inevitable against ROI with spirited batting performance
First Cricket News

Irani Trophy: Saurashtra delay inevitable against ROI with spirited batting performance

At stumps on third day, Saurashtra reached to 368/8, riding on half-centuries from the quartet comprising Sheldon Jackson (71), Arpit Vasavada (55), Prerak Mankad (72) and skipper Jaydev Unadkat (78 batting)