India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is celebrating his 29th birthday today. The cricketer, however, will not be able to celebrate his birthday with his family as he is currently in Australia with the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. On this special day, it’s natural Hardik Pandya has been missing his baby boy, Agastya.

He shared a special post with some throwback moments with Agastya on his personal Twitter. In the caption of the post, Pandya wrote, “Missing my boy a little bit more on my birthday. The best gift I have received.”

Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: A look at some memorable frames of all-rounder

The video featured the father-son duo spending some adorable moments together in their house. In the 55-second clip, Pandya can be seen doing a few casual cricketing stunts which evidently delighted Agastya. Then, they played cricket inside the room and the toddler bowled to his father.

Watch:

Missing my boy a little bit more on my birthday ❤️ The best gift I’ve received 😘🥰🤗 pic.twitter.com/So6ddl4d4q — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 11, 2022

Since being uploaded today in the morning, the video gained much attention from Pandya’s fans. It has received more than 12,000 views and over 15,000 users have liked it so far. Fans marked their presence in the comments section to shower their birthday wishes for the cricketer. They also did not forget to wish him luck for the upcoming world cup.

A fan named him “the most destructive all-rounder in world cricket.”

A user noted, “You are the hope of India in this world cup.”

An individual wrote, Happy birthday finisher.”

Here are some other notable reactions:

So cute❤️❤️

Pandya rose to fame after suffering the gruelling grind of domestic cricket until he was chosen by Mumbai Indians for IPL, providing him with the platform to display his talent on the grandest stage. Since then, Pandya has proven to be one of the best all-rounders in modern years, winning the IPL championship as the captain of the Gujarat Titans and giving the national team several match-winning performances.

