Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: A look at some memorable frames of all-rounder

Hardik Pandya, a wiry young man from a small town in Gujarat, epitomises the charm and bravado of the contemporary Indian cricketer with his tattoos and peroxide highlights. After frequent exposure to primetime television in the shape of the Indian Premier League, the all-rounder was thrust into the big stage. Pandya is the contemporary embodiment of aggression on the Indian side, with a deep voice that reflects fire and confidence and shows no signs of playing it safe.

After enduring the arduous grind of domestic cricket, Pandya catapulted to stardom when he was selected by an IPL franchise, giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent on the biggest stage. Since then, from lifting the IPL trophy as the captain of the Gujarat Titans to providing the national side with a number of match-winning performances, Pandya has emerged as one of the best all-rounders in recent times.

Today, Pandya is celebrating his 29th birthday. On this special occasion, let’s have a look at some memorable photos from his social media handles:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)



Pandya dedicated his fifth IPL trophy with Mumbai Indians to his baby boy, Agastya. Uploading a photo with the trophy, he wrote in the caption, “This one’s for you Agastya. Love this team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)



The right-handed batter smashed 42 off 22 deliveries in the second T20I against Australia and helped India bag the series. With a photo taken after the match-winning knock, Pandya wrote, “This one is for everyone back home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)



Pandya shared a special frame with Ishan Kishan after the former made his debut in the Indian jersey against England. In the T20I, Kishan made a commendable 56 runs off just 23 balls. Virat Kohli also played significantly well in the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)



Pandya donned his Mumbai Indians shirt and posed for a beautiful moment with his son, Agastya in his lap. He captioned the moment, “Our tiny miracle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)



During the 2021 IPL, Hardik was captured sharing a casual moment with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Krunal Pandya. The caption of the post read, “My brothers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)



Pandya and Dhoni share a beautiful bond together. On 7 July 2021, the all-rounder wished his captain, Mahi Bhai a happy birthday. He wrote, “To my forever love and my greatest friend, only love for you.” He also attached a photo of the duo from Dhoni’s playing days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)



In 2021, Pandya celebrated Christmas with his family and shared a beautiful image on his Instagram account. In the photo, Pandya can be seen standing with his wife Natasa Stankovic, brother Krunal and mother Nalini Pandya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)



Pandya shared a throwback picture and a picture snapped after his match-winning innings against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener to celebrate his comeback after an injury in the very same tournament four years ago. He stated that the “comeback is greater than the setback.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)



These photographs were captured after India won the T20I series against West Indies earlier in August this year. In one of the photos, Pandya can be spotted lifting the trophy with a hearty smile on his face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)



After winning the IPL for Gujarat Titans as a captain in the very first season, Pandya shared some glimpses from the post-match ceremony. He wrote in the caption, “CHAMPIONS. This is for all the hard work we’ve put in! Congratulations to all the players, staff, and fans.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.