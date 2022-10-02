England cricketer Ben Stokes has slammed Harsha Bhogle after the Indian cricket commentator lashed out at English media for admonishing Deepti Sharma following the run-out dismissal of Charlie Dean in Lord’s ODI. Deepti ran out Dean in her bowling stride as the English batter was backing up too far.

As the dismissal helped India register an ODI series sweep over hosts England, Deepti came under intense criticism from English players and media for disregarding the ‘spirit of cricket’. Harsha later took to Twitter and criticised the English media for castigating Deepti despite the India all-rounder playing by the laws.

“It is a cultural thing. The English thought it was wrong to do so & because they ruled over a large part of the cricket world, they told everyone it was wrong. The colonial domination was so powerful that few questioned it,” Bhogle tweeted.

Following this, Stokes hit out at Harsha in a series of tweets.

“Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you? (sic),” Stokes wrote.

He further posted, “Is this a culture thing?? ….absolutely not,I receive messages regarding the overthrows from people all over world,as people all over the world have made comment’s on the Mankad dismissal, not just people who are English.”

Harsha also clarified in a tweet why he thinks the disapproval of Deepti’s action from the English cricket fraternity is a “cultural thing”.

