Before you watch Inside Edge 2, here's a recap of Season 1 by Gaurav Kapur and Virender Sehwag

Inside Edge season 1, an Amazon Original, gave cricket fans a completely different perspective of high-stakes, cash-rich T20 cricket.

FP Staff, Nov 22, 2019 21:04:37 IST

Inside Edge season 1, an Amazon Original, gave cricket fans a completely different perspective of high-stakes, cash-rich T20 cricket. The first season of the highly successful series saw some scintillating performances on the field and many under-the-table dealings off it.

Caught in the middle of the action was PowerPlay League's most popular team, the Mumbai Mavericks. Their troubles began when the team lost their primary financial backer which put Zarina Malik, actress and co-owner of the team, in a spot of bother.  The new co-owner Vikrant Dhawan did little to help and went onto make things worse with his ulterior motives.

The team and its players too were caught off-guard as captain Arvind Vashishth kept getting clean bowled both on the personal and professional front.

Vayu Raghavan, the star player of the Mavericks, was a raging bull who only saw red. The young, yet promising, rookie from a small town Prashant Kanaujia though was trapped right in the middle of the pitch.

We'll stop right here and let Gaurav Kapur and Virender Sehwag recap the entire Season 1 of Inside Edge. Watch the video!

