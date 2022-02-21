BCCI to launch investigation into threats received by Wriddhiman Saha from unnamed journalist

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday called for a 'thorough investigation' into the messages received by senior India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha from an unnamed journalist.

According to a report in the Times of India, the board has decided to also find out if any other cricketer has gone through an experience similar to that of Saha, who had earlier tweeted a screenshot of him receiving a veiled threat from the anonymous journalist after not responding to a request for an interview.

“Saha is a contracted cricketer of the BCCI. The onus is on the Board to not let its own player down. That aside, if there is any kind of a nexus at work here, one has to look into it,” a source was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal later confirmed that board secretary Jay Shah would indeed be getting in touch with Saha over the messages.

"Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman," Dhumal told PTI on Monday.

Saha, who has been overlooked for India's next Test assignment against Sri Lanka, had on Saturday tweeted a screenshot of a series of messages he received from the said journalist on Whatsapp. The scribe had initially asked for an interview, and later made a veiled threat to the Bengal cricketer after he didn't respond. “You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this,” wrote the journalist in one of the messages.

"After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," Saha wrote in his post on Saturday which has since led to an outpouring of support for the stumper.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Since the post went viral, former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri came out in Saha's defence, asking for action to be taken against the scribe. Retired off-spinner Harbhajan Singh went to the extent of asking Saha to name the said journalist.

Saha, who has played 40 Tests for the country, was told by head coach Rahul Dravid after the tour of South Africa that the team would be moving on from him and he could take a decision on his career.

The wicketkeeper had revealed the dressing room conversations with Dravid but the head coach said that "he was not hurt" as he respects the cricketer and just wanted to give him a clear picture on his position with honesty and clarity.

Saha had also claimed that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had texted him to assure that he would never be dropped from the team till he was at the helm of affairs.

With inputs from PTI

