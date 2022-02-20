After Test axe, Wriddhiman Saha shares disrespectful messages of unnamed journalist

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha was dropped from the Indian squad for the upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka. In the aftermath of his Test axe, Saha shared screenshots of disrespectful WhatsApp messages he received from a journalist via his Twitter handle.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” his caption for his tweet that was posted on Saturday night read.

On Sunday morning, Virender Sehwag extended his support towards Saha, captioning his tweet: “Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi.”

The BCCI on Saturday had announced the squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting in March, with a few notable absentees.

Wriddhiman Saha was axed, as were the duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, whose recent Test form has raised a few questions.

Earlier in February, it was reported by news agency PTI that Saha had opted out of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy campaign after being informed that he wouldn’t be selected for the forthcoming Tests.

Saha has further alleged that Team India coach Rahul Dravid suggested he consider retirement.

“The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup,” Saha told mediapersons, as reported by PTI.

“Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement,” he spilled the beans on classified conversations with head coach.

Rohit Sharma was announced as India Test skipper, meaning that he would be India’s all-format skipper from now onwards.

