The inaugural women’s IPL is expected to be a five-team event, wherein a majority of the men’s IPL franchises had earlier shown interest to acquire a women’s team.

Women's IPL is expected to start on 3 March. BCCI.tv

The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) invited bids for rights to own and operate a women’s IPL team from reputed entities through a tender process on Thursday.

The BCCI had earlier announced that 2023 will have a full-fledged women’s IPL in place with five teams.

A ₹5 lakh non-refundable fee is required to be paid to access the Invitation to Tender (ITT), which will be available for purchase till 21 January 2023.

The BCCI media release mentioned, “the detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed team’s rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.”

The press release also made clear that only eligible entities will be allowed to bid for a franchise.

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid.”

BCCI Sets The Bar: Base Price For Women’s IPL Franchise Will be Rs 400 Crore

According to the media release, Indian as well as foreign entities are allowed to purchase the ITT.

Updated Date: January 03, 2023 20:15:00 IST

